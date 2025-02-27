Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

