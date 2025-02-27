Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essent Group by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

