Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

