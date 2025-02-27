Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $209.59 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $218.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,260. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

