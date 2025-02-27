Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,493,000 after buying an additional 1,513,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 989,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,703,000 after acquiring an additional 543,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,823,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 342,800 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

