Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

