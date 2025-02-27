Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $11,960,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 74.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

