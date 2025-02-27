Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 691.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

