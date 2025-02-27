Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.28 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $283.65 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.57 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.05.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

