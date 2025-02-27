Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 437,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 126,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 230,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

