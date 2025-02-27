Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.34 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,333,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 458,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,580 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,214.20. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,388,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,299. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

