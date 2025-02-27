Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 515.76 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

