Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.37 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

