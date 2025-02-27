Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 215,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

