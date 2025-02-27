Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.43 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 11.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

SLM stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

