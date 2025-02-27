Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.51 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,311 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,903. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

