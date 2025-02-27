Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 214.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.63 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

