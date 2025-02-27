Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.