Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 105.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,127.94. The trade was a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

