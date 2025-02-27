Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 899,010 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,151,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE PAGS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

