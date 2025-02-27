Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

