Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after acquiring an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after purchasing an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,668,000 after buying an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.1 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.42 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.79.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

