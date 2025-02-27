Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 348.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lazard by 2,053.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Lazard by 25.1% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,350.72. The trade was a 15.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.