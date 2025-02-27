Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

