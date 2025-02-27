Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,100 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 158,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $138,758.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,756 shares of company stock valued at $222,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

