Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

