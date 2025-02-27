Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 and sold 146,905 shares worth $4,418,864. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

