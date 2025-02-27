Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $133.26 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

