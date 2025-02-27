Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 45.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 439.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.