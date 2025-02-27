Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

