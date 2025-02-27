Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,108,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.