Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,940,000 after acquiring an additional 536,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after buying an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

