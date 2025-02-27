Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 600 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,712,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL opened at $122.16 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

