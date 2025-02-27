Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

