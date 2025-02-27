Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.04 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In related news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,900. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $989,344. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,493 shares of company stock worth $20,354,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Loop Capital cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

