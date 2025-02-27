Head to Head Comparison: Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) versus Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.56 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.12 Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magnera and Orchids Paper Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orchids Paper Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnera and Orchids Paper Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Summary

Magnera beats Orchids Paper Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

