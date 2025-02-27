Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

HXL opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.