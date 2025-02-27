Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.