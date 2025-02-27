Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after purchasing an additional 195,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

Hologic stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

