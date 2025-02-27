Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

