HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $7,545,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.