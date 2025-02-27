Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,465,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

