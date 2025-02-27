Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,935,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,173,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,576 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CORT opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

