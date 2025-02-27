Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 85.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Insider Activity at CleanSpark
In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,536 shares of company stock valued at $265,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
CLSK opened at $7.88 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 4.25.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
