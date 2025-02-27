Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,735 National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 58.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

