Ieq Capital LLC Buys 12,941 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

