Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after buying an additional 471,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,436,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

