Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $337,450.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,534,733.30. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,289. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Remitly Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Remitly Global stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

