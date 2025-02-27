Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,417 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shake Shack by 154.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 395,311 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 68.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after purchasing an additional 384,131 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,626,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.41 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

