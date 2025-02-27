Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $364.18 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

